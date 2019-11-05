CM BS Yediyurappa doles out grants for rebels’ constituencies

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is taking the by-elections rather seriously. He has begun touring the assembly segments that go to polls on December 5, and is liberally sanctioning development works too. On Monday, he laid the foundation for various works at Hoskote worth Rs 100 crore, including filling lakes with treated water.

For Yediyurappa, the bypolls are a major challenge and he needs to win the election -- not just as a matter of prestige, but for the very survival of his government. Though the Supreme Court has reserved its order on the disqualified MLAs, Yediyurappa has started travelling to the constituencies, announcing projects and laying foundation stones.

Recently in Hubballi, he attended the party core committee meeting called to discuss bypolls.The Congress, meanwhile, has announced candidates for eight assembly constituencies, while former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the JDS will field candidates from all 15 constituencies.

On Monday, Yediyurappa went to Hoskote along with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, and was full of praise for disqualified Hoskote MLA MTB Nagaraj. “I am ready to sanction whatever Nagaraj says,’’ he said, assuring the people of a Metro link in future.

On November 8, he is going to Chikkaballapura to lay the foundation for a medical college, to be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore. The cabinet approved a sum of Rs 150 crore for it. With a tussle breaking out between disqualified MLA Dr Sudhakar and Congress leader DK Shivakumar over the location of the college — Chikkaballapura or Kanakapura — the CM wants to seal the matter before the code of conduct kicks in.

Sudhakar told The New Indian Express, “We were unhappy with the previous government and this government is sensible enough to work for the people. Work will start in a few days.”

BJP sources said Yediyurappa is also releasing Rs 40 crore to Vijayanagar constituency in Ballari. “This is to please Anand Singh who resigned from the Congress,’’ the source said. In a recent interview with TNIE, the CM defended his action, saying that the works were sanctioned earlier and he was only releasing funds.