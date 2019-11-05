Congress urges SC to take on record Yediyurappa ‘video clip’ on rebel Karnataka MLAs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Monday requested the Supreme Court hearing the MLAs’ disqualification case to take on record a fresh video clip in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly referring to rebel MLAs.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said it will consult Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for constituting the bench on Tuesday to consider the fresh material given by the Karnataka Congress unit.

The court had on October 25 reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government in the state.

A purported video clip of Yediyurappa shows him expressing anguish against some leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition to giving tickets to disqualified Congress-JDS MLAs for the December 5 assembly bypolls.

The clip, which surfaced last week, also shows Yediyurappa purportedly stating that the party central leaders were in the know of all the developments, including the rebel MLAs’ stay in Mumbai.

The Congress alleged that in the video, the CM had admitted to BJP central leadership’s role in the MLAs’ resignation and demanded Yediyurappa’s and the Union Home Minister’s resignation over alleged horse-trading.

The BJP has rubbished the allegations and termed the Congress’ decision to take the video clip to the Supreme Court as a ‘laughable development’.

The BJP leaders have termed it as a “fake CD” to discredit the BJP government in the state. Yediyurappa too had stated that the party had nothing to do with the rebel MLAs’ decision to resign and Congress was trying to create confusion in the court and among people out of desperation.

BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said Congress leaders lack common sense and that only CDs containing video or audio recording made by constitutionally recognized institutions can be considered as evidence in a court and not those recorded in private functions.

“According to the Evidence Act, such CDs or recordings made during sting operations cannot be considered as evidence in courts. As an advocate, Siddaramaiah should have known,” he added.