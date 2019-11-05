Home States Karnataka

Former CM HDK launches helpline for loan waivers

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has introduced a dedicated private helpline for farmers who want to know the status of their loan waiver.

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay.(Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has introduced a dedicated private helpline for farmers who want to know the status of their loan waiver. He said the helpline was launched as a number of people call him every day for information on the same.

Kumaraswamy in his tweet mentioned that every day, hundreds of farmers come to his doorstep too. “They (farmers) were coming from far away places just to know the status of their loans. In order to help them, I have started this service, between 10 am to 5 pm,’’ he tweeted.On day one of the helpline, Monday, JDS IT cell members received 1,250 calls. The former CM is leaving to London today to discuss his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s movie project.

