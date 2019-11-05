Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa releases book on first 100 days in office

BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo)

By Express News Service

"Give me hundred days and you will see a drastic change in Karnataka'', Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose government has completed its first 100 days, said here on Tuesday.

The chief minister and his cabinet released a book on their achievements in 100 days. Speaking to reporters, CM said these 100 days were challenging for their government. Initially, the state was facing severe drought and in August, floods caused heavy damages to properties and farmers. Rescuing lives and accommodating them in a safer place, was done by the state government with the help of the Union government.

Now that the flood situation is under control, it's time to take up the state's to development, he said.

"There is a comprehensive plan for Bengaluru and a meeting has been called on Wednesday with experts. We are going to change Bengaluru's picture in the next 100 days. I am not going to reveal what, but you will see changes,'' he said. 

Next week, CM is likely to conduct city rounds in Bengaluru.

When asked if he was happy with the first 100 days, he said how can one be happy when people in his state were facing severe floods and lost land and lives. "I did not take a break in the last 100 days except for one temple visit. But I am satisfied with our performance,'' he said.

