Karnataka man strangles wife to death, stays with her rotting body for three days

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A man from Madanahipparaga village of Aland taluk in the state reportedly killed his wife and kept her body in the house for three days.

The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Sakkarage who was strangled by her husband Srishial, police said.

The police are suspecting Srishial's mother might have influenced her son to commit the crime.

After the murder, Srishial kept his wife's body underneath a cot. He would lock up his house and return home after consuming liquor in the evening.

On Monday evening, the neighbours noticed a stench emanating from the window of Srishial's house and brought the matter to the attention of the police.

Srishial was caught and made to open the house where Sangeeta's decomposed body was found.

A case of murder has been registered at Madanahipparaga police station. Srishial and his mother Parvati have been taken into custody for interrogation.