Home States Karnataka

Make videos, take photos of tourist hotspots to win prizes: Karnataka Tourism

Preference will be give to lesser-known destinations so that footfall can be enhanced and equally distributed.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hampi world heritage area in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To increase footfall at various tourism destinations and to involve citizens in promoting them, the Tourism Department on Monday launched a preliminary promotional initiative.

Tourism Minister CT Ravi used Twitter to put out a trailer stating, “Tourism is nothing without Tourists & their Experiences! Share your pictures with us at tourism@kstdc.co and get a chance to be featured on our page. The best photographer of the month gets a two-night couple stay at a KSTDC property.”

Ravi told TNIE, “A state and district level competition will be held in December and January and this announcement is the first in this stage. The contest and the concept is still in its initial stages, but it is assured to be exciting.”

Preference will be give to lesser-known destinations so that footfall can be enhanced and equally distributed. The idea is to involve people, get feedback and improve services at destinations. The best photograph and video will not just be given a prize and a free holiday, but will also be included in the documentary and trailer being prepared by the department.

Ravi added saying that winners will also be given the opportunity to use the tourism department logo on their video and later use them on their social media platforms. He said that this contest is different from the ones that were held before. So far, only photography competitions were held, but now the video category has been added. The jury members are being finalised and each piece will be judged under different themes like wildlife and heritage.

To encourage participants, the department is also thinking of exempting camera charges for high-end DSLR cameras by issuing passes to participants who register for the contest. The department is also looking at the contest as a way to identify new places to improve connectivity, hospitality and add them to its lesser-known circuits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka tourism CT Ravi
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp