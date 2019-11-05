Police register murder case against Zilla Panchayat member

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Police have registered murder case against Zilla Panchayat member Shantappa Kodli and his other 8 followers for allegedly murdering class1 contractor Shivaling Bhavikatti on Tuesday morning.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M. N. Nagaraj told the press that the contractor Shivaling Bhavikatti (46), was going to his native Mayura village in Jewargi taluk from Ganagapur in his Scorpio vehicle. When the car of Shivaling was near Sharanasirasagi village in Kalaburagi taluk, another Scorpio car hit his car from the back. Shivaling who was alone in the car had to stop it forcibly. The accused dragged Shivalinga outside, stabbed him many times on different parts of the body and escaped from the place leaving the car in which they arrived in.



Sarojini who is the wife of the deceased Shivalinga has lodged a complaint against Zilla Panchayat member Shantappa Kodli and his followers alleging that they have murdered her husband. Sarojini has stated that Shantappa and his followers used to quarrel with her husband frequently with regard to construction work. It is said that few days ago, the police arrested 22 followers each of Shivalinga Bhavikatti and Shantappa Kodli with regard to a dispute and they came out on bail on Monday. The very next day, the murder of Shivalinga took place.



Police Commissioner Nagaraj said, " The car which the accused left in the place of the incident belonged to Shantappa Kodli. As of now a murder case has been registered against 9 people in which Shantappa Kodli is the prime accused. All accused were absconding and a team of police has been constituted to trace the accused and arrest them."



Sources said that a few years back the deceased Shivalinga and Shantappa were friends. At the time of Grama Panchayat elections, they became enemies. They used to quarrel with regard to getting construction work as well as for transportation of sand. Sources said that Shivalinga was preparing to contest against Shantppa Kodli in the forthcoming elections to Zilla Panchayat.

