Home States Karnataka

Whodunnit? Savadi, Kateel or Bommai, ask Congmen

The audio tape frenzy seems to be putting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the eye of the storm.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers staged a protest demanding that state BJP government be dissolved, in Mysuru on Monday I Udayashankar S

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The audiotape frenzy seems to be putting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the eye of the storm. On Monday, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah added fuel to the fire by alleging that BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi or Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai may have released the clip to target Yediyurappa.

In Belagavi on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, “Yediyurappa is trapped in the audiotape bomb. It is unclear who among Kateel, Savadi and Bommai is behind the tape. The truth is that the BJP leader who recorded it passed it on to the media,’’ said Siddaramaiah.

To recall, in the clip, Yeddyurappa admits that BJP National President Amit Shah had kept rebel MLAs in Mumbai before the coalition toppled. After the tape went viral, Yediyurappa admitted that what he spoke in the tape was true, but after he was reprimanded by the BJP central leadership, he changed his stance, said Siddaramaiah.

The Opposition leader then went on to blame Shah directly for bringing down the coalition.
Meanwhile, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the BJP itself has brought out evidence (audio tape) of how the government has failed under the leadership of Amit Shah and Yediyurappa. According to him, a team comprising Yediyurappa’s rivals within the BJP leaked the tape.

“BJP’s state president and some of Yediyurappa’s rivals got the tape leaked. It’s an effort to finish Yediyurappa politically,” he said. Rao reiterated Kateel was not on good terms with Yediyurappa, and may have leaked the tape.

Srinivas Prasad backs CM
Mysuru: Commenting on the viral audio clip, Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad batted for CM B S Yediyurappa, saying there is nothing objectionable in the tape.  “Yediyurappa has said that BJP came to power following the resignation of 17 MLAs. There is nothing wrong with this. He was addressing the core committee meeting where one has to speak on internal issues,” he said.  Prasad said Yediyurappa has revealed who was responsible for bringing the BJP to power in the state, while clarifying that the disqualified MLAs and Amit Shah are in no way connected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa audiotape congress Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp