Home States Karnataka

Groundwater level rises in Mysuru, thanks to heavy rain

According to officials, the groundwater level in Mysuru district has increased by an average of 1.85 metres.

Published: 06th November 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru district, which had been facing a dry spell continuously for years leading to water scarcity, has recorded a rise in the groundwater table thanks to incessant rainfall for over two months this year. With rise in the groundwater level and water bodies up to the brim, sinking of borewells in both rural and urban areas has stopped.

This has also brought respite to those living in rocky areas like Bilikere, Yelawala, Jaipura and Kavalande which had been witnessing water scarcity so acute that the Rural Development Department had to supply water through tankers in the previous years. The situation changed somewhat after 2017 when the region recorded normal rainfall.  But it was the incessant rainfall this year that has increased the groundwater table from 1 metre to 2.9 metre across the district.

According to officials, the groundwater level in Mysuru district has increased by an average of 1.85 metres. Now, the groundwater level in HD Kote is 10.06 meters, Hunsur 10.99 metres, KR Nagar 5.70 metres, Mysuru 7.23 metres, Nanjangud 5.47 metres, Periyapatna  3.63 metres and T Narsipur 6.53 metres (1.20 metres more compared to the previous year).

Geologist Choudary said they have been recording water levels in a few wells for the last couple of years. He said that summer will not pose a problem this year due to the availability of groundwater. Mysuru district has around 50,000 irrigation borewells, 10,000 borewells for rural and 3,000 borewells for urban drinking water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysuru Groundwater
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp