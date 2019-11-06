No more carrying mobile phones at CM’s residence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was stung by a video clip leak, mobile phones have been banned at meetings, where the public and the media are not allowed.Sources said they are considering a ban mobile phones at Yediyurappa’s residence as well. The visitors have to leave their mobile phones outside. The same system is prevalent in all VVIP areas and residences in Delhi.

The Speaker of the assembly had recently passed an order banning cameras inside the legislature. While journalists have been protesting, the CM had tried to defuse the situation at a recent media interaction saying that he would speak to the authorities and revert to the previous system where cameras were allowed. But now the CM himself has been advised to be more cautious.