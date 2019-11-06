Home States Karnataka

Rebel MLAs welcome SC stand on BS Yediyurappa's video clip row

BJP hopeful of favourable verdict before filing of nominations begins on November 11; Cong had taken tape to court

Published: 06th November 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers stage a protest at Trinity Circle, Bengaluru, on Tuesday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as uncertainty over their political future continued, disqualified legislators have welcomed the apex court’s response to the Congress plea, on considering the video clip in which Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had reportedly spoken about the BJP’s role in their resignation, as evidence.

“The Congress is trying to delay the process to jeopardize our political future, but the apex court has refused to accept it as evidence,” said disqualified MLA from Chikkaballapura, Dr K  Sudhakar. The Karnataka Congress has approached the Supreme Court with the video clip, stating that Yediyurappa, in his speech at a party meeting, admitted that the BJP p resident and other leaders were in the know of all the developments related to rebel MLAs, including their stay in Mumbai.

The Congress requested the court to consider it as evidence and take it on record, before delivering its verdict on the disqualified MLAs’ petition challenging the Speaker’s order. Disqualified Congress legislator from Bengaluru ST Somashekar, too, termed it an attempt by the Congress to delay the process. “Since the nomination filing process starts on November 11, we hope the judgment will be delivered in the next two or three days,” he said.

The process of filing nominations for the December 5 bypolls for 15 assembly segments starts on November 11. “There is no uncertainty and we are hopeful of a favourable verdict,” Sudhakar said.The BJP, too, welcomed the SC stand. “We have nothing to do with the case or the decision taken by the disqualified MLAs.

The Congress had made similar allegations against our leaders during the hearing, and today again they have made the same allegations with a CD. The Supreme Court rejected their request to take it as evidence,” said BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar. Hitting out at Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, the BJP leader said, “Siddaramaiah is a senior leader, who has presented 13 budgets, and should work like a mature Opposition leader.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa rebel MLAs BJP video clip Supreme Court
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp