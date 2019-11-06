‘Tasteless’ upma leads to Rs 1k fine on Education Department

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: In an interesting turn of events, the Education Department was found violating the ban on single-use plastic and was slapped a fine of Rs 1,000. The Karwar City Municipal Council slapped the fine on the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) after a local activist brought to its notice that the department was using plastic banners during a function on Tuesday. It’s said that the activist had gone to the function after he learnt about poor quality food being served at the event.

The Education Department had organised a divisional-level sports meet at Maladevi Grounds in Karwar, which was attended by students from even far-off places like Belagavi, Chikkodi and Dharwad. It’s said that a section of students raised objections over poor taste of breakfast served before the start of the sports meet.

“Some students have complained that the upma served to them was not tasty. Some even refused to eat the food before the sports meet. However, when we checked, there was nothing wrong with the food served,” the activist said.