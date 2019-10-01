Home States Karnataka

BSY plays emotional card to woo Lingayats, Opposition mocks him

CM says he has to think several times, keep communities in mind, while taking decisions

Published: 01st October 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:10 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the BJP central leadership is looking to groom the next generation Lingayat leader from within, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seems to have chosen the emotional route to keep his community vote base intact. During the inauguration of Dasara festivities, organised by prominent Veerashaiva Mutt of Balehonnur, Shree Jagadguru Rambhapuri Veerasimhasana Mahasamasthna Peetha in Davanagere, Yediyurappa expressed his helplessness on taking decisions, and their repercussions. 

“I would like to say something, if you don’t mistake me. I am, in a way, walking on a thin rope. I have to think ten times before taking a decision, and consider the repercussions each decision will have on other communities,” Yediyurappa told a gathering, prominently comprising Veerashaivas -- a community that has decisively put its weight behind the Lingayat strongman over the years. Yediyurappa’s statement was in response to a community leader’s request for funds to be allocated for construction of an ‘Anubhava Mantapa’. 

Even as he expressed his helplessness, Yediyurappa pointed out that his government had approved Rs 50 crore for the development of Basavakalyan, the centre of Basavanna’s teachings. Unwilling to lose his strong community backing to any other alternative that parties, including his own, may try to prop up, Yediyurappa, in his short speech, even promised to set aside Rs 2 crore to set up a community hall in Davanagere, if the community puts together Rs 1 crore. While Yediyurappa’s intention was to appease his community, the opposition leapt at the opportunity to mock the CM. 

“Yediyurappa is a weak Chief minister. I feel pity for him. His wings have been clipped. He can neither question Amit Shah nor Modi. He has been curtailed,” said Siddaramaiah, leader of the  Congress Legislative Party. The JDS didn’t want to let go of the opportunity as well. “Yediyurappa is an accidental CM because he was an old man in a hurry, who did everything to the best of his capacity to be CM. He has failed on all fronts. Be it getting an audience with Shah or funds for flood victims, he is now crying foul that he is walking on a thin rope,” said JDS Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed.

