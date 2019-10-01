Home States Karnataka

Congressmen want collective leadership to arrest rot in party

As the bypolls draw near, the bickering in the Congress only appears to be getting worse.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah visits flood-affected areas in Raichur district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As the bypolls draw near, the bickering in the Congress only appears to be getting worse. There is now a demand for power-sharing with the party still squabbling over issues such as delay over appointments to the KPCC and opposition leader posts. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, who is also known to be close to Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, came for a few hours for a crucial meeting before the bypolls and left soon after.

Party leaders complained that though the meeting was to discuss the bypolls, it turned out to be a discussion about the strategy on the Supreme Court decision and how to go about with the EC postponing the elections. Those unhappy with the Siddaramaiah-Dinesh leadership said the dockets containing the names of the candidates for the 15 assembly constituencies were empty.

They questioned this ‘top-secret’ attitude in which KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao was withholding the names of candidates and complained that they had not been consulted. Observers said this is one of the last states where Congress has a strong foothold but unfortunately the leadership isn’t doing enough.

There is also a lot of anger against the trio - KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao. One may recall that Roshan Baig had ridiculed all the three and even paid a price for it. Now, it is former railway minister KH Muniyappa who is openly criticising the three biggies. Not surprisingly, Congress worker Qayyum filed a complaint against Muniyappa accusing him of being responsible for the defeat of party candidates in the assembly polls.

B K Hariprasad is another Congressman who has openly challenged the troika. Joining him and Muniyappa are more leaders who are now demanding more transparency and collective leadership. Congress leaders are challenging the troika saying they have antagonised two major communities in the state and now only one small section of the backwards support the Congress. 

TAGS
congress Karnataka KPCC Siddaramaiah
