Deve Gowda to visit Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda will be paying his maiden visit to Tumakuru after his debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on October 3. Gowda had made a Kuruba leader, Anjinappa, as the JDS district president recently.It is under Anjinappa’s leadership that a rally will be held, in which former CM H D Kumaraswamy and state JDS president H D Kumaraswamy are also expected to take part.