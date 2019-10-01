Deve Gowda to visit Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda will be paying his maiden visit to Tumakuru after his debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on October 3. Gowda had made a Kuruba leader, Anjinappa, as the JDS district president recently.It is under Anjinappa’s leadership that a rally will be held, in which former CM H D Kumaraswamy and state JDS president H D Kumaraswamy are also expected to take part.
