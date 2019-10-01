No faith in Election Commission, says Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has urged the Election Commission to enforce the Model Code of Conduct immediately just as the rules mandate doing so. Failing which, the party threatened to launch an agitation across the state.

The Congress leaders, led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao and MP Nasir Hussain, on Monday lodged a formal complaint with the commission in this regard.

“How can you have elections in December and not enforce the MCC from the date of the poll announcement?’’ Dinesh Gundu Rao asked. “We have no faith in the EC,” he said. Former Ballari MP and MLC V S Ugrappa said, “The EC order is unprecedented and unfair on the face of it.’’