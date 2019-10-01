Home States Karnataka

Nothing can stop this young singer

A visually challenged girl, who braved odds to make a career in the field of music, is a step away from fulfilling her dream.

Published: 01st October 2019

Kalavathi MR

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: A visually challenged girl, who braved odds to make a career in the field of music, is a step away from fulfilling her dream. With just a year left to complete her studies, she is planning to take up music as a profession. Kalavathi MR was the cynosure of all eyes at the fourth convocation of Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University on Monday. She had pocketed the cash prize in BA in Hindustani Music Vocal in the year 2017-18. She was no less than any of her fellow medal and cash prize winners who hogged the limelight during the ceremony.

If Kalavathi ended up in the professional school of music, it was because of a college lecturer who noticed her talent four years ago and referred her to the varsity. That is when her dream to make it big as a musician one day took wings.

Hailing from a farmer’s family of Mallahalli village in Doddakavalande hobli of Nanjangud taluk in the district, Kalavathi was pursuing her high school studies at Government Higher Primary School in Hemmaragala village when Radha, a lecturer, residing in the village recognised her talent. Kalavathi used to sing prayers whenever there was any programme in her school. It was during one such occasion that the teacher, whom Kalavathi calls Radha Ma’am, spotted her.

Soon after completing her SSLC, Kalavathi joined a diploma course in music, followed by the degree. She is now in her second-year MA in Hindustani music vocal. She has performed in a few concerts in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Kalavathi’s father Rajappa, who had come along with his son and daughter to support his daughter, told TNIE, “It is her interest in music that has brought her here. We are just supporting her in the endeavour. She is a first-generation musician in the family.”

