PDO loses his job for accepting Rs 4,500 bribe

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) lost his job for accepting Rs 4,500 bribe to release funds for desilting of tank in Kolar district. Considering the recommendation of Upa Lokayukta, the state government has removed S Byreddy, then PDO of Nelavanki Grama Panchayat in Srinivasapura taluk of Kolar district, from the service.

According to the order passed by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayatraj, Byreddy accepted a bribe of Rs 4,500 on December 29, 2011, from complainant M Shivanna, a resident of Manhinellakote in Srinivasapura taluk. This was for getting a bill sanctioned and for giving a cheque to the complainant, in respect to the work of removing silt from Nagalakunte tank under MNREGA scheme. This was for 2010-11 of Nelavanki Village Panchayat.

The Enquiry Officer has submitted the report indicting the accused Byreddy to the Upa Lokayukta. Accordingly, Upa Lokayukta recommended the government to dismiss Byreddy from service. On November 23, 2017, the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Kolar acquitted Byreddy in the criminal case registered against him for accepting bribe under Prevention of Corruption Act. Byreddy asked the government to ‘acquit’ him in the departmental inquiry too.

However, Byreddy’s request was turned down by the government, as the enquiry officer had given valid reasons to recommend the action against him. During inquiry, the complainant turned hostile but he could not prove that the case registered by Lokayukta police was false. Therefore, the government dismissed Byreddy from service.