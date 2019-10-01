Siddaramaiah asserts his position as CLP chief, takes on BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the assembly session scheduled to be held on October 10, Congress, as the second-largest party in the assembly, is in a rush to decide on the leader of Opposition. Gauging the need to put his foot down ahead of the competition, Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted his position as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party. “I am the legislative party chief.

The KPCC President will write to the Speaker over Leader of Opposition. A decision will be taken soon,” Siddaramaiah said, hoping to make his statement a ‘matter of fact’ but there was much more to it. Highlighting his position as the only leader in the Congress, yet to take on not just the government of the day at the State but also at the Centre, Siddaramaiah lashed out at BS Yediyurappa and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting flood victims.

“When the Prime Minister was in Bengaluru for Chandrayaan landing we had written to him requesting an audience but there was never a reply. Since the State government is too scared to ask for flood relief, Congress leaders wanted to take out a delegation,” Siddaramaiah said. Despite BJP government’s reluctance, Siddaramaiah insisted that the assembly session should have been held at Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha. “Assembly should have been held in Belagavi.

The district has been most ravaged by floods. Most districts that have borne the brunt of floods are in this part of the State including Bagalkot, Raichur, Bidar, Bijapur and Gadag. In Badami alone 43 villages have been inundated,” Siddaramaiah pointed out. BS Yediyurappa’s government, however, has decided to hold the session in Bengaluru justifying its decision that a session in Belagavi would hamper rehabilitation and relief measures.