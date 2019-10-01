Special train from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi to run till Bidar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush during Dasara, the Yelahanka-Kalaburgi-Yelahanka Suvidha Special will be extended till Bidar. It will run two trips in both directions. According to an official release, the Yelahanka - Bidar Suvidha Special (82661) will depart from Yelahanka on October 4 and October 7 at 5 pm and arrive at Bidar at 8.30 am on the next day. In the return direction, the Bidar - Yelahanka Suvidha Special (82663) will depart from Bidar on October 5 and 8 at 4 pm and arrive at Yelahanka at 8.40 am on the next day.

The train will stop at Gaurbidanur, Hindupur, Dharmavarm, Anantpur, Guntakal, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi, Kalaburgi and Kamalapur.