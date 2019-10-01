Home States Karnataka

Was the dead elephant actually a tusker?   

Tusks recovered from poachers traced to a dead jumbo that officials had reported was a cow elephant

Published: 01st October 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

A pair of tusks that was recovered from the accused in Mysuru | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a shocking incident, the foresters in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary have allegedly wrongly reported the death of an elephant and termed it as a cow elephant when it was actually a tusker. This revelation was made after Forest Mobile Squad (FMS) from Mysuru recently busted a tusk trafficking case in Mysuru leading to the arrest of five people.

On September 19, the squad members apprehended seven people of which five were arrested and produced in court. The sleuths had recovered two large-sized tusks. During the probe, the gang revealed that they picked up the tusks from a dead elephant in Sathanur Range of Kabbal Reserve Forest of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

The investigation team, along with the local forest division officials, visited Kabbal last week. The accused showed the place from where the tusks were removed. But strangely, the mahazar report on the elephant, states that the dead elephant was a female. The report also mentions about the cavities from where the tusks were removed by the arrested persons.

“The case is still under investigation. We have collected samples of dead elephant from Sathanur and samples of tusks seized. Soon the samples will be sent for DNA analysis to testify that the tusks that were seized were removed from the elephant found dead in Sathanur. The cause of death is unclear by the report. Moreover the carcass burnt after the autopsy, but the team could collect few bones for DNA sampling,” said an official from FMS.

The tusker death was reported in mid July and there was no inquiry held. Its still unclear whether the foresters deliberately termed the carcass as a female to escape further investigation or there was no expertise among the officials. A local veterinarian had signed the mahazar paper and termed the elephant as female.

Wildlife experts point out that this is not the first time foresters  were terming dead tuskers as female elephants to avoid further investigation. Similar case was reported in Bandipur in 2008.“An RTI application was filed seeking the FIR copy of elephant death case in Sathanur. But there was no reply from the department. We are not sure whether there has been a FIR filed. The department must hold a detailed inquiry to ensure such incidents are not reported. In 2008, the CID Forest Cell of police department had busted a case in Bandipur Tiger Reserve where several tusker deaths were showed as cow elephants on papers,” said a wildlife activist.

Two accused still at large
The FMS Mysuru is still looking for two more accused in the tusker smuggling case. Of the seven arrested, two were let off after learning they had no role in smuggling or picking up the tusks from the dead tusker.    “Two accused are still at large and we suspected their involvement in other ivory smuggling cases. So far five persons have been arrested in connection with the case and we are positive about nabbing two more persons,” said an official from FMS, Mysuru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary elephant tusker
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp