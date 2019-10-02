Home States Karnataka

Congress looks for truth, finds none 

It took a child to tell the emperor that he has no clothes on. Sadly for the Congress, it couldn’t find any children. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It took a child to tell the emperor that he has no clothes on. Sadly for the Congress, it couldn’t find any children. “The AK Antony report was valuable for Congress because he spoke the truth. He is someone who has scaled all heights. But how can the party expect these people, who have their political careers ahead of them, to tell the truth?’’ said a Congress leader.

One angry Congress supporter said, “Everyone knows the real reason for the Congress rout in the assembly and parliamentary polls, but the Congress ‘Sathya Shodhana’ couldn’t find out.’’

The Sathya Shodhana report, that runs into 63 pages and looks into 24 main issues, was handed over to KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao by former Legislative Council chairman VR Sudarshan. The report, put together by former minister Basavaraj Rayareddi and former MP Dhruvanarayana, examines why the Congress experienced a setback in 56 assembly segments.

The report speaks of a lack of coordination at the local level, family politics, bringing in officials, insincere workers, weaknesses in the party, strengthening of the NSUI Seva Dal and other units. Congress leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that the KPCC has been selective. Former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa spoke out against then party president Rahul Gandhi, but was not pulled up, but when MLA Roshan Baig spoke his mind against the state leaders, he was slapped with a show-cause notice.   

One Congress leader said, “Nationally, our former national president Rahul Gandhi took responsibility, but in the state, no one took responsibility for the election losses.”  Another Congress leader said, “Everyone knows we won Bellary just months earlier, by over 2.5 lakh votes, but lost it in the 2019 elections. ”  

