ED summons rebel Congress leader Rajanna

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to rebel Congress leader KN Rajanna, in connection with the disbursal of Rs 300 crore as loan to a sugar factory owned by Belagavi rural Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Rajanna, as the chairman of Apex Bank has ensured the disbursal of money from the consortium of banks, including Rs 25 crore from Tumakuru District Central Co-operative (DCC) bank. It is alleged that out of Rs 300 crore, Rs 120 crore has been misappropriated at some level.

“I have received the notice on September 24 through courier. The ED assistant director had called me and asked to appear on October 8 at 8 am. Since it was Dussehra they asked me to appear on October 9”, Rajanna said.

Rajanna has been in good terms with D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, as the latter had helped him retain the DCC bank president post by revoking the supersede order by the Cong-JDS government.

According to a source, Rajanna was also trying to join the BJP, with the help of Yediyurappa.

