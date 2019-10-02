Home States Karnataka

Four killed, three injured in Karnataka road accident

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Four persons were killed and three suffered injuries when an autorickshaw collided with KSRTC bus at National Highway 218 on Wednesday afternoon near Kolhar town in Karnataka. 

The deceased reportedly hailed from Girisagar village of Bilagi taluk in Bagalkot. The identity of the victims is yet to be identified. The toll is expected to go up since some of the accident victims have suffered critical injuries. 

The accident, according to eyewitnesses, took place when police were on a routine check of vehicles on NH218. The auto driver, in a bid to avoid the police, rammed into the KSRTC bus that was on its way to Vijayapura from Bagalkot. 

While two persons died on the spot, the other two were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. 

Enraged locals attacked the police personnel and held them responsible for the accident. They set fire to the police vehicle and staged a protest blocking traffic.

Karnataka road accident
