Heritage walk in Mysuru a hit this Dasara

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Heritage Walk received an overwhelming response with more than 600 people turning up at the event.

Men donning Mysuru peta, a dhoti and a kurta while women in sarees walked from town hall along with experts and conservationists to learn about the history behind each and every heritage structure in the city. Experts briefed them on the architecture, material used, importance and occasion on which the buildings were constructed by the erstwhile kings of Mysore.

Researcher Echanur Kumar briefed about the importance of conserving heritage structures and also a vision of maharajas building mega-hospitals and markets; and public and palace staff contributing to the construction of clock tower.

While many wanted history and contribution of Mysore kings be incorporated in textbooks, Prof Rangaraju said many were interested in knowing about Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the demise of Chamaraja Wadiyar and other developments.

He said the people have responded to heritage walk and are active in conservation measures, particularly youths. He said it will build up pressure on the government to focus on conservation of heritage buildings and to release of sufficient funds. The heritage department along with heritage walk wanted to promote traditional games as part of the Dasara festivities.

Guru Randhwa enthrals crowd, Ranu skips event over poor health

Mysuru: Braving showers, over 50,000 people gathered at the Yuva Dasara event which was launched by Badminton world champion P V Sindhu by lighting a traditional lamp. Bollywood singer Guru Randhwa was a treat for many with many fans asking him to sing extra numbers as a Dasara special. However, the crowd was left disappointed as internet sensation Ranu Mondal gave the inaugural event a

miss. Ranu had uploaded a

video saying that she is not keeping well and apologised to the fans for not showing up at the event. “I will make it a point to come next time if I get an opportunity,” she said.