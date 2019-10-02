Karnataka fails to bring out-of-school students back to mainstream

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka seems to be slipping in its effort to streamline students who have been out of school. In the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) developed by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), the percentage of out-of-school students who were streamlined decreased from 88.14% in 2015-16 to 82.05% in 2016-17.

Karnataka is not alone in this. At least 8 others, out of 20 big Indian states, performed badly.



Karnataka performed poorly in streamlining the students despite an increase in enrolments from 94.07% to 95.71% at primary level (Classes 1 to 8) and 66.22% to 75.36% in high school level (Classes 9 and 10) during the same years. The state also performed marginally better in transition from primary to upper primary level (96.39 to 96.75%). The percentage of students who advanced from upper primary to high school had increased from 92.09% in 2015-16 to 93.10% in 2016-17.

A top official with the department of public instruction had admitted that most of these students were children of construction labourers, and the department was trying to execute several mechanisms to streamline them, which included conducting mobile classes -- but these cannot bring an immediate change.

However, Niranjan Aradhya VP, member of Karnataka Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, believes there should be a more concerted effort in getting these children back to school. “There are 1.76 lakh out-of-school children in the state, with 10,000 of them in South Bengaluru alone. Officials often pin the blame on a migratory population for their failure to mainstream these students. However, that too can be corrected if we take serious measures to have more residential schools and enrol these students in them till Class 12,” he said.

While a majority of these students come from the construction industry, there are forms of migratory population across the state like the coffee estate workers in Kodagu who will also benefit from residential schools," he said.

President of Dakshina Kannada Child Welfare Committee Renni D'Souza also pointed to the lack of implementation of the existing rules. “The RTE Act has a provision for attendance authority in taluks. These officials ensure that dropouts are put back in school within 15 days. However, dropouts that come to the notice of the CWC have been out of school for at least six months,” he said. He added that this deems institutions like the CWC, counselling centres and student helplines useless.