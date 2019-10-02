Mysuru: 65 aquariums on display at fish mela

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The much-awaited Dasara Matsya mela was opened for public by Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday at the JK Grounds on Tueday.

This year, the event has come back on a bigger scale with over 65 aquarium displays and a bigger exhibition area. Last year there were 48 displays. The organisers have also set up a replica of a giant boat at the entrance of the event.

Due to popular demand, the event will run for six days, double than last year. However, the absence of tunnel aquarium where the visitors could walk under a giant aquarium with glass ceiling which was a huge hit last year left many visitors disappointed.

The exhibition features a variety of ornamental as well as edible fishes.