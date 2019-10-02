Home States Karnataka

One arrested for fixing Karnataka Premier League matches

Police said that an FIR was registered against Bhavesh Bafna and Sanyam, for allegedly trying to fix matches, after information was received that they had tried to book KPL players for match-fixing. 

Published: 02nd October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough, the CCB police have arrested a bookie, who allegedly tried to fix Karnataka Premier League (KPL) matches.

The arrested person is identified as Bhavesh Bafna while another accused is absconding. 

"They approached a Bellary Tuskers bowler to give more than ten runs per over, but the bowler had refused. Bhavesh Bafna has been arrested. Sanyam is allegedly from Delhi and he will be arrested soon," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

Earlier, the police had questioned Belagavi Panthers team owner Ali in connection with betting and match-fixing. 

