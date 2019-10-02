Soldier from Hubballi martyred in J&K

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 29-year-old soldier from a village in Hubballi was reportedly martyred in Jammu and Kashmir during an anti-terrorist operation on Monday. It’s said that Manjappa Olekar from Inam Veerapura village was the soldier.

Manjappa, who got married six months ago, was serving in the Indian Army for the last nine years.

Tahsildar Sangappa called upon family members and assured them of all the help from the administration. The mortal remains of the soldier are expected to arrive at his native village on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

A relative said, “As he was posted on the border, we were always tensed. However, we never thought that we would hear this news. The administration promised us that it will help us get the body soon,” he said.