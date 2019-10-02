Home States Karnataka

Stung by big scams, govt mulls changing state police chief

Several senior police officers are allegedly involved in the phone-tapping case and the role of others has been found wanting, official sources told The New Indian Express.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Neelamani Raju

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apparently miffed by the embarrassment caused by two major scams — the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme and the illegal phone tapping scandal — the state government is reportedly mulling a change in the police leadership. 

Several senior police officers are allegedly involved in the phone-tapping case and the role of others has been found wanting, official sources told The New Indian Express. According to the sources, the government is likely to transfer Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Neelamani N Raju, who will complete her minimum two-year tenure next month. She will demit office on superannuation in January 2020.

“The two scams have shown the police in poor light. On the one hand, there are police officers who are being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the IMA and phone tapping scandals. On the other hand are officers who have been found wanting in discharging their duties. It speaks volumes about the police leadership,” said an officer. 

“The phones of hundreds of influential people including politicians, bureaucrats and seers, were compromised and none of the police officers could sniff the bug,” the source said.

She may yet survive her detractors. A section of IPS officers feel that Neelamani Raju, being the first woman police chief of Karnataka and with a clean image, may survive her detractors in the Home Department and in the political leadership.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had raised an alarm on IMA’s functioning during the periodic multi-agency security meetings, and yet no action was taken against the fraudulent company by the police. There are also growing concerns about the lack of IPS cadre management in the state,” the source added.

Neelamani Raju, an IPS officer of the 1983 batch, has an unblemished track record and is known for her integrity. She does not court the press. Her ‘tough’ attitude, which many of her colleagues find as “condescending,” has, however, not gone down well with them and some politicians.

“In a recent event at the police headquarters, the chief guest Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was upset after Neelamani Raju reportedly didn’t stand on ceremony to see him off. Some senior IPS officers, who were present on the occasion, controlled the damage and saw off the minister. This was an unprecedented incident,” added another officer.

Though there are talks in the state Secretariat about a possible change of guard in the police department, a section of IPS officers feel that Neelamani Raju, being the first woman police chief of Karnataka and with a clean image, may survive her detractors in the Home Department and in the political leadership. “Since her retirement is around the corner, the government may continue with the status quo till then,” felt a senior IPS officer.

