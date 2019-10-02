Tourists treated to free drink on International Coffee Day

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Tourists, residents and other commuters on Tuesday made a pit stop at Kumari’s Coffee Shop at Karugunda village (on the way to Bhagamandala) to enjoy free cups of piping-hot filter coffee that were served as part of International Coffee Day.

The event was organised by the Codagu Women’s Coffee Awareness Body (CWCAB), an NGO that promotes coffee drinking.

Anita Nanda, secretary of CWCAB said that as Kumari, one of the members of CWCAB, prepares the best coffee, the programme was organised at her coffee shop.