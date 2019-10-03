Accident leads to protest in Vijayapura

Home States Karnataka

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Three people were killed and eight others sustained injuries when an autorickshaw collided with a KSRTC bus on National Highway 218 near Kolhar town on Wednesday.    

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the auto driver, in a bid to avoid police personnel who were checking vehicles on the highway, rammed the auto into the bus which was on its way to Vijayapura from Bagalkot. Locals attacked the police and held them responsible for the accident. They set fire a police vehicle ablaze and staged a protest blocking the highway for over two-and-a-half hours. Stones were also pelted at police minivans and other vehicles.

Miscreants also manhandled police personnel, including Kolhar police station Sub-Inspector, who suffered minor injuries. Heavy police force led by Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam rushed to the spot within an hour and succeeded in pacifying the crowd and cleared the traffic. 

According to the police, 12 people were traveling in the seven-seater autorickshaw which was heading towards Girisagar village near Bilagi town in Bagalkot district.
 

