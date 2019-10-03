BJP govt to dump caste census? Congress sees red

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reports that the BS Yediyurappa government is contemplating trashing the socio-economic and education survey has elicited angry responses from Congress.

The suspicion that the BJP, will stall tabling of the survey – caste census – drove the Congress to launch an attack on the government.

Despite the government insisting that it has no plans of doing away with the caste census and that the report is still lying with the Backward Classes Commission, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara lashed out at the BJP.

“It is condemnable that the BJP government is rejecting the caste census report. The survey was conducted by the previous Congress government with the intention of identifying and uplifting socially, economically and educationally backward communities. It seems that the BJP government is not interested in the welfare of backward classes,” Parameshwara added.