Congress workers meet CM Yediyurappa on fund allocation

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after a massive protest was staged accusing the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government of disparity in allocating funds to opposition party MLAs, Congress legislators from Bengaluru met the Chief Minister. The meeting was convened after the Chief Minister asked Congress MLAs to make a representation to voice their concerns instead of sitting in protests. 

A delegation of Congress MLAs from Bengaluru led by KPCC President and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao met the Chief Minister to highlight the apparent disparity in allocation of funds for developmental works in their respective constituencies. The MLAs alleged that constituencies represented by BJP MLAs have been allocated higher funds while seats represented by Congress MLAs are being starved of funds. “

Constituencies that were represented by the five disqualified MLAs have been allocated Rs 2,700 crore and constituencies of BJP MLAs have been given more than Rs 3,000 crore but 11 seats represented by Congress MLAs have been allotted just Rs 900 crores for this financial year. This is an absolute disparity,” Ramalinga Reddy, Congress MLA from BTM layout constituency told The New Indian Express. In their letter to the Chief Minister, Congress MLAs have pointed out to all the works that have been stalled ever since the BJP government came to power, including white topping of roads, laying of storm water drains, sanitation and road construction work. With bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka announced by the EC, all parties are struggling to woo voters.

