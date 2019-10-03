Home States Karnataka

Flood relief funds: BJP in eye of a storm

Some party leaders, Congress slam Centre for not releasing flood relief

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:38 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The central government not announcing flood aid to the state government has put the BJP ministers and leaders in a spot. They have come under fire from opposition Congress as well as their own party leaders and supporters.

A day after BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal lashed out at the Centre for not coming to the rescue of people in the flood-hit regions, D V Sadananda Gowda, Union minister,  and Chakravarty Sulibele, a member of Namo Brigade and TeamModi, were engaged in a bitter exchange on a social media platform. So much so that the Union minister blocked Sulibele from following on the social media and even viewing his tweets.

Questioning the delay in getting central aid to help people in the North Karnataka region, Sulibele said Sadananda Gowda should not forget that the ministership is alms given by the people.  “What is the point if relief doesn’t come when people are struggling to rebuild their lives after devastating floods,” he asked. 
Hitting back at Sulibele, the minister even likened him to a ‘traitor’. He said the central government had not neglected the state and was responding to its request and funds would be released soon. He asked Sulibele not to spread rumours. Meanwhile, Congress leaders continued to slam the state and central governments over failure to handle flood-relief works. “BJP leaders are treating Modi like god. Let them do whatever they want but they failed to come to the aid of flood-affected people,” said former DyCM G Parameshwara.  He and other Congress leaders criticised BJP MP Prathap Simha for reportedly comparing Modi to god and questioning those criticising the PM.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said when over 20 lakh people in the state have lost their houses and crops, BJP leaders are busy are defending the Centre. Rubbishing the opposition allegations, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and an inter-ministerial team had visited Karnataka and the central government was looking into their reports for providing assistance.

Simha flays criticics of PM Modi

Mysuru: Responding to widespread criticism against MPs and the Centre over delay in announcing flood relief packages, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said relief funds are not something that the Prime Minister can give from his pocket, and that there are certain procedures that need to be followed.  The MPs from the state have been under severe criticism from several quarters, including BJP workers, over the delay in distribution of relief package from the Centre.  Hitting back at critics questioning Modi’s lack of support, he said that the total flood relief given by Modi during his first term is three times more than what the UPA-1 and 2 had given together. 

TAGS
Karnataka floods flood relief BJP
