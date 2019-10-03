Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to change its river disputes legal team?  

 The state government is said to be mulling a change in its legal team fighting cases related to inter-state river disputes in the Supreme Court.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is said to be mulling a change in its legal team fighting cases related to inter-state river disputes in the Supreme Court. Sources said Water Resources Department is looking into the possibility of making some changes in the legal team headed by Fali S Nariman and consisting of Sharad Javali, Mohan Katarki and Brijesh Kalappa. Water Resources Department portfolio is currently with the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In a social media post on Wednesday, member of the state’s legal team Kalappa hinted at the possible changes in the team and questioned if such a move will be in the best interest of the state, considering the cases are at the fag end of the legal process. At such a crucial juncture, the new team may find it difficult to achieve any tangible results, he said. 

The legal team had managed to protect state’s interests in Cauvery dispute by winning an additional 14.75 tmc water in Cauvery and had also salvaged the state’s interests in Mahadayi river water dispute, 
he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka river dispute
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp