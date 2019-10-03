Karnataka to change its river disputes legal team?  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is said to be mulling a change in its legal team fighting cases related to inter-state river disputes in the Supreme Court. Sources said Water Resources Department is looking into the possibility of making some changes in the legal team headed by Fali S Nariman and consisting of Sharad Javali, Mohan Katarki and Brijesh Kalappa. Water Resources Department portfolio is currently with the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In a social media post on Wednesday, member of the state’s legal team Kalappa hinted at the possible changes in the team and questioned if such a move will be in the best interest of the state, considering the cases are at the fag end of the legal process. At such a crucial juncture, the new team may find it difficult to achieve any tangible results, he said.

The legal team had managed to protect state’s interests in Cauvery dispute by winning an additional 14.75 tmc water in Cauvery and had also salvaged the state’s interests in Mahadayi river water dispute,

he added.