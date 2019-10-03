Home States Karnataka

Last rites of martyred Hubballi jawan to be held on Thursday

Manjappa, who got married six months ago, was serving in the army for the past nine years and was posted in J&K this year. 

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers gather in front of the residence of Manjappa Hanumantappa Olekar on Wednesday | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

INAM VEERAPUR (DHARWAD DISTRICT): Manjappa Hanumantappa Olekar, 29, a soldier from the district, who was martyred in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, will be cremated at his native village on Thursday morning. Hundreds turned up at the residence of the deceased soldier at Inam Veerapur village, located 15 km from Hubballi, and consoled the family.

Manjappa, who got married six months ago, was serving in the army for the past nine years and was posted in J&K this year. 

Unable to bear the news of her husband’s demise, Nikita, who is pregnant, went into a state of shock and had to be admitted to a local hospital. 

Manjappa’s body was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday evening. The district administration has promised all help to the family and also sent the area tahsildar to meet the family.

On Wednesday, the gloomy atmosphere at Manjappa’s residence turned tense after most of the politicians from Hubballi failed to call upon the family. The villagers expressed their displeasure over Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and state minister Jagadish Shettar’s failure to visit the family.   “Our son has died on duty. He deserves better treatment. The same politicians had come to our village early morning to seek votes. But today nobody came to see us,” rued a relative.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Jawan martyr Hubbali
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp