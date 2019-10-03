No all-party team to Delhi on flood aid: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as the political slugfest between the opposition Congress and BJP leaders over floods relief funds continued with Union Minister DV Sadanada Gowda coming under fire from a right-wing ideologue on Wednesday, CM BS Yediyurappa reiterated that the state is hopeful of getting relief from the Central Government “in next two-three days.”

“PM Modi is aware of the situation in all states. He has returned to the country recently and he may release funds within 2-3 days,” the CM told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday. He also turned down the Congress demand for taking an all-party delegation to Delhi to demand financial aid for flood relief works in the state.

Modi’s tweet on Tuesday expressing concern over the floods in Bihar had drawn the ire of Congress and JDS leaders in the state. Interestingly, Vijayapura City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had said Modi tweeting concern for Bihar flood victims and not empathising with those affected in Karnataka has made people feel that he did not care about the state.