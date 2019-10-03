No LAC for this Chinese bird! It returns home while transmitter found here

Mahesh M Goudar By

BAGALKOT: No border dispute here. However, the issue has gone up to the embassy level. It all revolves around a transmitter which seems to have dropped off somewhere on this side of the border. A Chinese academy is looking for the device. And it is not on a wild goose chase.

The radio satellite transmitter was fixed to a bar-headed goose which came flying all the way here from northern China during the migration season. But when it flew back home, the device fell off. A positive thing that has come about is that this electronic device is all set to bond birding groups of India and China, after it was found on the banks of Ghataprabha River in Kirasur village near Hungund taluk of Bagalkot recently.

And the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) from Beijing has now sought the device back through the Indian Embassy and the latter has alerted the Karnataka Forest Department and the Bagalkot district administration. A team consisting of forest officers and wildlife experts had launched the search operation and succeeded in finding the transmitter on the river bank.

Transmitters, radio chips, collars and rings are fixed on migratory birds to study their flight patterns, behaviours and lifespan. The bar-headed geese migrate south from Mongolia, Northern China and Tibet before crossing the Himalayas to spend the winters. In Karnataka, they arrive in Gadag, Bagalkot and Mysuru region. These birds return to their original places after the winter season is over.



Wildlife Warden of Bagalkot district M R Desai said “The CAS alerted the forest department after it found the transmitter was motionless. The institute believed that the bird might have died but through signals found the device’s location. The institute urged us to find the device. We succeeded in locating the transmitter as it was still functioning but failed to find any bird around the electronic device,” he said.



“There are chances that the bird is still alive and the device has been separated from it,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Bagalkot Devaraj said, “The higher officials alerted us and we sent a team of experts to identify the transmitter. Within a few days of the search operation we found the transmitter and handed it over to the forest department.”

Four months ago, Oriental Pratincole, also known as the grasshopper bird, which migrated from Australia, was sighted on the Krishna river in Bagalkot. This bird ad a satellite transmitter fixed by the Australian Wader Studies Group (AWSG).



Almatti DCF P K Nayak said, “The Oriental Pratincole has returned to Australia which was confirmed

by AWSG.”