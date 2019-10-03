Home States Karnataka

No LAC for this Chinese bird! It returns home while transmitter found here

No border dispute here. However, the issue has gone up to the embassy level.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

The transmitter | Express

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: No border dispute here. However, the issue has gone up to the embassy level. It all revolves around a transmitter which seems to have dropped off somewhere on this side of the border. A Chinese academy is looking for the device. And it is not on a wild goose chase.

The radio satellite transmitter was fixed to a bar-headed goose which came flying all the way here from northern China during the migration season. But when it flew back home, the device fell off. A positive thing that has come about is that this electronic device is all set to bond birding groups of India and China, after it was found on the banks of Ghataprabha River in Kirasur village near Hungund taluk of Bagalkot recently. 

And the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) from Beijing has now sought the device back through the Indian Embassy and the latter has alerted the Karnataka Forest Department and the Bagalkot district administration. A team consisting of forest officers and wildlife experts had launched the search operation and succeeded in finding the transmitter on the river bank.

Transmitters, radio chips, collars and rings are fixed on migratory birds to study their flight patterns, behaviours and lifespan. The bar-headed geese migrate south from Mongolia, Northern China and Tibet before crossing the Himalayas to spend the winters. In Karnataka, they arrive in Gadag, Bagalkot and Mysuru region. These birds return to their original places after the winter season is over.

Wildlife Warden of Bagalkot district M R Desai said “The CAS alerted the forest department after it found the transmitter was motionless. The institute believed that the bird might have died but through signals found the device’s location. The institute urged us to find the device. We succeeded in locating the transmitter as it was still functioning but failed to find any bird around the electronic device,” he said.

“There are chances that the bird is still alive and the device has been separated from it,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Bagalkot Devaraj said, “The higher officials alerted us and we sent a team of experts to identify the transmitter.  Within a few days of the search operation we found the transmitter and handed it over to the forest department.”

Mission succesful

Four months ago, Oriental Pratincole, also known as the grasshopper bird, which migrated from Australia, was sighted on the Krishna river in Bagalkot. This bird ad a satellite transmitter fixed by the Australian Wader Studies Group (AWSG). 

Almatti DCF P K Nayak said, “The Oriental Pratincole has returned to Australia which was confirmed 
by AWSG.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp