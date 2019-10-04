2 held after flaunting pistol

Mahesh M Goudar By

VIJAYAPURA: While it was believed that smuggling of country-made pistols in till-recently notorious regions of the Bhima river in Vijayapura had stopped, a recent TikToK video clip showing a teenager brandishing a revolver has alerted intelligence sleuths and the district police.

A week ago, Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam received the video on his WhatsApp messenger that shows a teenager showing off the weapon for a few seconds. After watching the video, SP Nikam formed a team that included personnel of the intelligence department and launched a search to trace the teenager. Within a few days, the police succeeded in detaining Harshad Bilwar and Mohammed Hussain alias Guddaya (35), both residents of Almel town in Sindagi taluk. The duo is employed in a dhaba. The police took Bilwar and Hussain into custody and recovered the pistol and four live bullets.