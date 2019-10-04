Home States Karnataka

B Sriramulu apologises to flood victims over delay in relief funds

B Sriramulu admitted to the delay in receiving relief package from the Centre

The extent of flood damage is said to be to the tune of Rs 38,000 crore I Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as BJP and Congress leaders continue to spar over Central assistance to the state for flood relief works, Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday admitted that there has been a delay in getting funds, and apologised for the same.

“We have to admit that there has been a delay in getting the central assistance for taking up flood relief works in the state, and we apologise for it,” the minister said. “The Central government earlier used to provide assistance quickly, but now, it has gotten delayed as they are looking into our report on damage to the extent of over Rs 38,000 crore. Though it is already late, I am confident that we will get assistance very soon,” the minister said. 

An inter-ministerial team comprising senior officers from different departments had visited the state to assess the damage, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also expressed confidence in getting the assistance soon.

The Central and the state governments have come under fire from the Congress and JDS, as well as some BJP leaders, over the delay. On Thursday, former Union minister and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal yet again hit out at Union ministers for failing to meet the PM over the issue. 

“We would not have faced such a situation had Ananth Kumar been alive today. He would have convinced the PM and got assistance from the Centre. One of the three (Union ministers from state) should take up such a role and be the bridge between the state and the Centre,” Patil said. “Unfortunately, today we do not have anyone who can even meet the PM and take up the issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of Uttara Karnataka Sangha Samsthegala Mala Samsthe, a federation of associations from the North Karnataka region, staged a demonstration in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, protesting against what they called a failure of the state and Centre in helping people in flood-hit regions of North Karnataka. “Lakhs of people were rendered homeless by the floods. Even two months after the floods, the state has not received any assistance. What are our MPs doing?” questioned Shankar Bidari, former state police chief.  

