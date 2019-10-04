Deve Gowda to protest against Centre outside Parliament for neglecting Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has vowed to take out a protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in New Delhi in November, over the Centre neglecting the state.

“The protest is against the Centre for ignoring Karnataka, and in the interest of the people. I took out a similar protest against then-Chief Minister SM Krishna in 2004 for ignoring the plight of coconut farmers” he said.

During his maiden visit to Tumakuru after losing the seat, on Thursday, he flayed PM Modi for drawing money from RBI reserves and other institutions, stating that this would have an adverse impact on the country’s economy.

“I have not let my defeat affect me. Winning and losing is not a big deal for me, as I have faced 15 elections,” he said.

He said that despite losing the Tumakuru LS seat, it was a huge win for the party. Interestingly, as soon as the LS results were out, Gowda prepared a plan to strengthen the party by visiting almost all the Assembly segments.

“The good old days of the JDS will return. Our party will form the government. I cannot predict when this government will fall, but it will,” he said.