Industrialists now join issue, ask PM for aid

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the process of providing assistance to combat flood relief operations in Karnataka.

This, as the industry is facing immense drawbacks in terms of connectivity and storage infrastructure in flood-hit Karnataka. “Orders for supplies are being cancelled in large numbers as a result,” C R Janardhan, FKCCI president, told TNIE.

In a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi, FKCCI highlighted the urgency in releasing funds to assist farmers, whose crops have been totally washed out, while affecting trade and business too.

Over 250 villages are reported to have been affected, and at least one lakh people rendered homeless following the floods, it said.