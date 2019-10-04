Karnataka government to introduce public examination for Class 7 students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a new move, the Karnataka government has reintroduced public examinations for Class 7. Earlier, the state government was mulling over the idea of introducing a board-level examination at either class 5 or 8 or both.

The exams will be held from the current academic year said, S Suresh Kumar, Primary & Secondary Education Minister at a press conference on Friday.

While the announcement has come as a shocker to state schools who are not prepared for the board exams, some of the parents feel it is a good move as it eases the burden of writing the exams once for all in Class 10.

Meanwhile, the minister also announced that there would be exempt from compulsory teacher transfers for those above 50 years of age. There were several meetings and protests held by teachers over the transfer issue. Agreeing to a few, the minister has given an exemption for teachers above 50 from compulsory transfer and also there won't be compulsory transfer for those who have served under C zone for 15 years.

Teachers in-charge of differently-abled children will also be exempt from transfers as well as divorcees and other special cases.

According to rules, teachers who have worked for 10 years in urban areas, classified as A zone, will be transferred to semi-urban and rural areas (B and C zones).