Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to introduce public examination for Class 7 students

The exams will be held from the current academic year said, S Suresh Kumar, Primary & Secondary Education Minister at a press conference on Friday.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

classroom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a new move, the Karnataka government has reintroduced public examinations for Class 7. Earlier, the state government was mulling over the idea of introducing a board-level examination at either class 5 or 8 or both.

The exams will be held from the current academic year said, S Suresh Kumar, Primary & Secondary Education Minister at a press conference on Friday.

While the announcement has come as a shocker to state schools who are not prepared for the board exams, some of the parents feel it is a good move as it eases the burden of writing the exams once for all in Class 10.

Meanwhile, the minister also announced that there would be exempt from compulsory teacher transfers for those above 50 years of age. There were several meetings and protests held by teachers over the transfer issue. Agreeing to a few, the minister has given an exemption for teachers above 50 from compulsory transfer and also there won't be compulsory transfer for those who have served under C zone for 15 years. 

Teachers in-charge of differently-abled children will also be exempt from transfers as well as divorcees and other special cases.

According to rules, teachers who have worked for 10 years in urban areas, classified as A zone, will be transferred to semi-urban and rural areas (B and C zones).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government public examination Class 7 Karnataka board
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp