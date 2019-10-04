Home States Karnataka

Karnataka ignores Rahul Gandhi-backed Wayanad protest

The greens, farmers and people on Karnataka side have reason to cheer the ban.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The night traffic ban through Bandipur was introduced to reduce wildlife accidents

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The indefinite stir in Wayanad in Kerala backed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park has no support from the people living on the Karnataka border. The stir that entered seventh day in Sulthan Battery has agitators calling for a hartal on Friday which may hit public transport between the two states. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the region that day.

CM BS Yediyurappa said that his government cannot bypass the Supreme Court directions on the night traffic ban. He said the apex court has directed to maintain status quo on the ban. “I believe Rahul Gandhi is also aware of it. The ban will continue,” he added.

The greens, farmers and people on Karnataka side have reason to cheer the ban. The increase in animal density with 800 elephants, 160 tigers, 200  leopards, thousands of deer and other animals has made the park a favourite tourist destination. Conservationists are pinning hopes on the Supreme Court. Barricading of forest boundaries with rails has contained man-animal conflict.

Although many admit that they were not happy with the night traffic ban initially, now thousands of families in more than 100 villages are used to it. Majadevaswamy,  a native of Mangala village, said, “We are allowed to use vehicles in case of emergencies during late hours.”

Environmentalist Mallesh alleged that the timber and illegal cattle transport lobbies are working behind the scenes against the traffic ban. “When people are used to the regulations for ten years, why this campaign now,” he asked.

Mallesh said that Gandhi should know that his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi came out with the Wild Life Act, and his party with the Wild Life Conservation Act. Rahul Gandhi should have pressed for development of alternative roads that connect Wayanad with Karnataka, he said.

Then Deputy Conservator of Forest Raju, who was instrumental in persuading Karnataka to ban night traffic in 2009, said he was happy that the ban had saved hundreds of animals, increased animal density and their free movement to forests in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The night traffic ban got a thumb’s up after a study conducted between 2004 and 2007 by the Wildlife Conservation Foundation that recorded killing of 286 different species including 94 mammals. The study found that 70 per cent of accidents were reported at night. 

Wildlife activist Rajkumar claimed that only six accidents were reported in the past few years. He said they are against the proposed 23km flyover on the existing road, as it requires a service road that would add to the disturbance of the animals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Bandipur National Park
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp