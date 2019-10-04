Karnataka ignores Rahul Gandhi-backed Wayanad protest

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The indefinite stir in Wayanad in Kerala backed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park has no support from the people living on the Karnataka border. The stir that entered seventh day in Sulthan Battery has agitators calling for a hartal on Friday which may hit public transport between the two states. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the region that day.



CM BS Yediyurappa said that his government cannot bypass the Supreme Court directions on the night traffic ban. He said the apex court has directed to maintain status quo on the ban. “I believe Rahul Gandhi is also aware of it. The ban will continue,” he added.

The greens, farmers and people on Karnataka side have reason to cheer the ban. The increase in animal density with 800 elephants, 160 tigers, 200 leopards, thousands of deer and other animals has made the park a favourite tourist destination. Conservationists are pinning hopes on the Supreme Court. Barricading of forest boundaries with rails has contained man-animal conflict.

Although many admit that they were not happy with the night traffic ban initially, now thousands of families in more than 100 villages are used to it. Majadevaswamy, a native of Mangala village, said, “We are allowed to use vehicles in case of emergencies during late hours.”



Environmentalist Mallesh alleged that the timber and illegal cattle transport lobbies are working behind the scenes against the traffic ban. “When people are used to the regulations for ten years, why this campaign now,” he asked.

Mallesh said that Gandhi should know that his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi came out with the Wild Life Act, and his party with the Wild Life Conservation Act. Rahul Gandhi should have pressed for development of alternative roads that connect Wayanad with Karnataka, he said.



Then Deputy Conservator of Forest Raju, who was instrumental in persuading Karnataka to ban night traffic in 2009, said he was happy that the ban had saved hundreds of animals, increased animal density and their free movement to forests in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The night traffic ban got a thumb’s up after a study conducted between 2004 and 2007 by the Wildlife Conservation Foundation that recorded killing of 286 different species including 94 mammals. The study found that 70 per cent of accidents were reported at night.

Wildlife activist Rajkumar claimed that only six accidents were reported in the past few years. He said they are against the proposed 23km flyover on the existing road, as it requires a service road that would add to the disturbance of the animals.