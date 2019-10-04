Laxmi Hebbalkar swears her wealth is clean

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Regarding the money laundering case involving Congress leader DK Shivakumar, Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is also facing an inquiry, maintained that she did not amass wealth illegally, nor does she own a solar power plant as alleged by a section of the media.

In Belagavi on Thursday, Hebbalkar said, “I swear on Chamundeshwari Devi that I never amassed wealth illegally. If at all my wealth is proved to be illegal, I’m ready to hand it over to the state exchequer,’’ she said.

Denying a question on the possible transfer of the DKS case from the ED to the CBI, she said she wasn’t aware of any such developments.