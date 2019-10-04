Home States Karnataka

Man held for threatening to blow up Karnataka High Court, says he wanted to frame kin

36-year-old Rajendra Singh, a UP native, had posted the letter in the name of his father-in-law to put him in trouble, as they both fought frequently.

Published: 04th October 2019 06:15 PM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police on Friday arrested a man who had allegedly sent a letter to the Registrar of the Karnataka High Court last month claiming to be from the 'International Khalistaan Support Group' and threatening to carry out bomb blasts at the High Court.

Investigations have revealed that the accused, identified as 36-year-old Rajendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had posted the letter in the name of his father-in-law to put him in trouble as they both fought frequently.  

Police said that the High Court Registrar had received the threat letter on September 17 and an FIR was registered. The letter was purportedly sent by Hardarshan Singh Nagpal, a resident of Moti Nagar in Delhi. A police team went there and questioned him.

“He said that he had not sent the letter but suspected that his son-in-law Rajendra Singh might have done it, as they both had fights over a family dispute. He also said that the Chennai police had already arrested him for a similar offence. Based on his statement, court permission was sought and Rajendra Singh, who was in prison, was taken into custody. He admitted that he had done it to put his father-in-law in trouble,” the police added.

