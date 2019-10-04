No flood relief funds yet, but BSY issues order to build houses

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite his inability to get funds for flood-relief work from the Centre, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa issued work orders for the construction of houses in Belagavi district.

While stating that his government had already credited the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh into the bank accounts of each of the beneficiaries who lost their houses to the floods, Yediyurappa said his government was committed to providing Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a house that totally collapsed, and reconstruction of homes which were unsafe to live in flood-hit areas.

While asserting that the Centre will release funds within the next three to four days, Yediyurappa said his government had initiated several measures to ensure that each affected family received compensation without delay.

At a meeting on Thursday evening, the CM, “If the houses in flood-hit areas got damaged beyond repair or are not in a state for a family to live in, the DC’s concerned must provide Rs 5 lakh compensation for construction of a new house to the inmates,’’ he asserted.

“The government will provide at least Rs 5 lakh for the construction of classrooms in schools damaged in the floods. Separate funds will also be given for construction of damaged Anganwadis,’’ said Yediyurappa.