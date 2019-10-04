Phone-tapping case: CBI looks to quiz Home and Law secretaries

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The investigation into the alleged illegal phone tapping case may soon reach the corridors of the state secretariat. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is believed to have stumbled upon two “unidentified” phone numbers that were mentioned in one of the documents submitted by the police to the high-power committee for approval of interception of some phones between August 1, 2018, and August 19, 2019.

Highly placed sources told TNIE that the CBI is likely to question the Home Secretary and the Law Secretary. The two senior officials are members of the high-power committee which grants approval to requests placed for call intercepts by the police for very “compelling” reasons and in the interest of the state. “The Home and Law Secretaries are also the competent authorities to speak about the high-power committee, which is headed by the Chief Secretary,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that the CBI has already questioned Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramachandrappa, attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), regarding the two ‘alien’ phones against which no names have been mentioned.

“The officer has reportedly told the CBI that the two phones were inadvertently mentioned in the document. They were supposedly bought on the instructions of his former boss and a former police commissioner along with two new SIM cards to host the diverted call intercepts of some persons of interest. In normal practice, the mobile service providers, on a written request from the police, agree to divert calls of certain people to phones connected to the CCB server for a very brief and specified period. The two mobile phones and SIM cards were reportedly not the property of the CCB and are now untraceable. The CBI is looking for them because they could provide critical digital evidence in the ongoing investigation,” said another source.

The investigation into the phone-tapping scandal so far has also reportedly revealed that a senior IPS officer had recorded his own ‘classified’ conversations with some top state political leaders for the sake of “record,” the officer added. “The exposure of these call records can lead to huge embarrassment to politicians and political parties,” he added.