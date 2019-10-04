Home States Karnataka

With no flood aid from Centre in sight, BSY drowns in criticism

Published: 04th October 2019 05:19 AM

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Floods don’t seem to be bringing any relief either to the affected people or Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. From citizens to cabinet colleagues, there seems to be no end to criticisms coming the CM’s way over the Centre’s inordinate delay in releasing even initial aid for relief and rehabilitation works.

The delay in Centre sanctioning financial assistance has already given ammo to the opposition to attack the Yediyurappa government and now the anger is spilling into the cabinet too. On Thursday, Yediyurappa’s own ministers demanded to know when the Centre will sanction the relief aid. Sources from the cabinet said that while some ministers expressed anger over the delay, others sympathised with Yediyurappa and the government’s helplessness over the uncertainty. 

“Two more days” has been the Chief Minister’s standard response to questions over when any assistance from the Union government can be expected. But those days have turned into weeks, say his critics. On Thursday, the CM gave the same “two more days” reply to his cabinet ministers who have joined the chorus. 

“After the Prime Minister returned to India, two of our officers called on him for review. In his absence, there was perhaps none to decide on relief aid. Now that he is back and has spoken to our officials, we are hopeful that something good will come out in in a couple of days,” said JC Madhuswamy, Minister for Law, after the cabinet meeting. 

“Ministers naturally wanted to know when funds will be released. Not just the ministers, even MLAs as well as the opposition have been constantly making queries and, as a result, the Chief Minister is under pressure,” said a minister who attended the cabinet meeting.

For now, the CM and his cabinet are finding solace in the fact that aid hasn’t been released to any of the flood-hit states, including Maharashtra. 

TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka floods flood relief
